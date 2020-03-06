Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGNY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 17,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,630. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

