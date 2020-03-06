Project Pai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HBUS and Bitfinex. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $32.20 million and $2.81 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,658,148,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,457,622 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, LBank, OOOBTC, HBUS and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

