Proton Token Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $733,328.00 and approximately $210,446.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinTiger, BitForex and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BCEX, BitForex, FCoin, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

