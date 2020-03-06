Proxeus (XES) Price Reaches $0.0035

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Proxeus token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Proxeus has a total market cap of $706,249.00 and $1,186.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proxeus

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

