Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,415 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $37,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.21.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.63. 361,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,861. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.82 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

