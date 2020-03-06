Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 39,595 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,595 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Nucor worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 961,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

