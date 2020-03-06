Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 93,194 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,876 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Southwest Airlines worth $38,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 351,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 313,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,834. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

