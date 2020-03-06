Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 198,302 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,302 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.42% of Simmons First National worth $36,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

SFNC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.85. 24,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

