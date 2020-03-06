Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,522 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Incyte worth $34,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,918,000 after buying an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after buying an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after acquiring an additional 69,918 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after acquiring an additional 464,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 67,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.85.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.