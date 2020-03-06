Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336,995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.32% of Allegheny Technologies worth $34,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,685,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,431,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.