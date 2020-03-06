Prudential Financial Inc. Has $33.89 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 696.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Coty worth $33,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Coty by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 432,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Coty by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 190,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. Coty’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

