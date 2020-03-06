Prudential Financial Inc. Has $34.48 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Allison Transmission worth $34,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.99. 36,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,052. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.