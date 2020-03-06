Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Westrock worth $34,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. 123,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,073. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.