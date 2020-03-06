Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,183,274 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 240.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,274 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.83% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $35,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 436,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 178,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $6,015,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 638,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

