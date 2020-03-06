Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of KLA worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

KLA stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.08. The stock had a trading volume of 58,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,221 shares of company stock worth $1,347,823. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.