Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 119,822 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,822 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $37,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 86.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 273.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.