Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 291,345 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291,345 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Old Republic International worth $35,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,900 shares of company stock worth $260,972. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 595,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

