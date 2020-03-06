Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 612,927 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612,927 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $35,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 233,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,328. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

