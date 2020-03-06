Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for J.Jill Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of J.Jill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $168.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.22 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

Shares of JILL opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in J.Jill by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in J.Jill by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 194,431 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 208,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

