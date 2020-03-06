Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

