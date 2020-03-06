Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $377.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.49. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $222.31 and a 52-week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,756,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $159,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,678,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

