Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Descartes Systems Group Inc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $42.55 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.