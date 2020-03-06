Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.