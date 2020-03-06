Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Increased by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JWN. Barclays cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

JWN opened at $29.37 on Friday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $6,142,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

