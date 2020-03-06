Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, CoinExchange and Upbit. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $258,398.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,538,933 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

