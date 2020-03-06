Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $593,976.00 and approximately $3,753.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,394,199 coins and its circulating supply is 168,394,199 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

