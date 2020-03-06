Rapids 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $172.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market cap of $286,232.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,416,727,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,400,770,069 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

