Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Transcontinental (TCL.A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Transcontinental (TSE: TCL.A):

2/28/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

2/25/2020 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.39. The company had a trading volume of 196,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. Transcontinental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$21.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.