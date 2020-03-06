Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $131,444.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $131,444.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.