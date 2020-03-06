RED (RED) 1-Day Volume Reaches $73,790.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. RED has a total market cap of $425,348.00 and approximately $73,790.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

