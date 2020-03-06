Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Glenn B. Kaufman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Glenn B. Kaufman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $24,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,093.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 646,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,433. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $315.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.