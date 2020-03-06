Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 6th (ADNT, AKRX, AL, AMKR, ANGI, ATEC, AX, BAK, BCMXY, BHLB)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 6th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

