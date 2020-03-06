Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $77.99 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

