Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Datadog (DDOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG):

3/3/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

2/14/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. 3,983,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,736. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a PE ratio of -290.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,600,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $10,173,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.