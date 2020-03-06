Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 6th (ASYS, AVY, AXP, AZO, BATRB, BC, BIOX, BKNG, BWAY, CHUY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 6th:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services. The company offers business trips, group tours and package tours; Skywalker cards and gift cards; overseas travel insurance products. It operates primarily in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand and South Korea. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

