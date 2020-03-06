Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 1.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.16% of Restaurant Brands International worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.