resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for resTORbio’s earnings. resTORbio reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for resTORbio.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TORC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. resTORbio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

TORC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 1,294,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. resTORbio has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 6,161,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $7,393,837.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,119,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,883,976 shares of company stock valued at $8,300,259. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in resTORbio by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in resTORbio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

