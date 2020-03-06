Revain Market Capitalization Tops $15.68 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kuna, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, HitBTC, BitFlip, Cryptopia, YoBit, Kucoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.