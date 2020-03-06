Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DT opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,743.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556,149 shares of company stock valued at $667,292,042 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Raymond James began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

