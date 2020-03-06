Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Stake in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. Shockwave Medical Inc has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $179,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,987,776 in the last three months.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

