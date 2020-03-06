Richard A. Smith Purchases 270 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Richard A. Smith bought 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,103.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,568.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $36.05. 1,588,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

