Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RCKT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $962.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCKT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

