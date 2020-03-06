Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £1,976.85 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Ian Davis acquired 345 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,976.85 ($2,600.43).

Ian Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Ian Davis bought 286 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18).

LON:RR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 588.20 ($7.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 660.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 715.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.69. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,191 ($15.67) to GBX 1,169 ($15.38) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 887.80 ($11.68).

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.