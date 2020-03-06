Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

