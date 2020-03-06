Scala Price Down 14.3% This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $279,816.00 and approximately $476.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.