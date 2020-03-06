SelfSell Trading Up 7.6% This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a total market cap of $140,039.00 and approximately $13,401.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

