Shift (SHIFT) Trading Down 27.2% This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Shift has a market cap of $433,668.00 and $568.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shift has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,780,746 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

