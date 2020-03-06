Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,316. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

