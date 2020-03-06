Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $28.00 at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 132,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,121. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,660,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

