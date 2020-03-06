Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.26% of Sleep Number worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sleep Number by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $43.94 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

